Killings, violence: Akwa Ibom urges cult groups to embrace peace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has appealed to rival cult groups involved in violent activities and killings in Inen communities, Oruk Anam Local government area to drop their arms and embrace peace.

The State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Godwin Abraham made the appeal weekend when he visited members of the affected communities taking refuge at Displaced persons camp in Ikot Ibritam.

Justice Abraham who hails from same Oruk Anam local government area, said his visit was prompted by unending reports of violent cult activities in Inen community which has led to loss of lives, and leaving scores badly injured and properties destroyed.

He stressed that the crisis which caused many villagers to flee their homes was unprecedented in the history of the area and urged the perpetrators to stop the war and allow government to address their problem.

His words, “I want to send a message to the young men calling themselves cultists that they are not doing themselves any good, not even to the community. Some have died as a result of this unfortunate incident while others have fled their homes to take refuge here.

” The children have not gone to school, many economic activities are not going on. So I want to appeal to them (cultist) to drop their arms and embrace peace.

” I know we have unemployment now, but the solution to unemployment is not to take up arms and kill. There are legitimate ways of going about things. I am also trusting God that all the young men involved in cultism terrorizing their community will accept peace and allow government to take care of them.

“The governor that we have is a peace- loving governor. The moment they (cultists) accept peace, this government will care for them and rehabilitate them”

The CJ assured the displaced persons that government was determined to address their plight, noting that the governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel would soon visit their camp to pray with them for lasting peace to return to the area.

Food items including bags of garri, rice , beans , cartons of Indomie noodles, vegetables oil were donated to the displaced persons to help alleviate their suffering.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: