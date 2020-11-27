Killing of Olufon: It’s time to promote homeland security, Afenifere tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Friday, expressed shock over the killing of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi urging President Muhammadu Buhari to secure Nigeria and allow a federal architecture that promotes homeland security.

In a statement, titled: ‘Olufon’s murder and total insecurity’, its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, expressed worry over the dwindling security level in the country and called on the Nigerian Police to fish out the perpetrators.

Odumakin said: “The shrinking of the governable and secured space in Nigeria shrunk further yesterday with the brutal murder of a first-class traditional ruler in Ondo state, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi who was reportedly kidnapped before he was brutally murdered.

“This gruesome murder coming as we are still smarting from the brutal murder of the daughter of Afenifere Leader, Mrs Funke Olakunrin for which some Fulani herdsmen are currently on trial. There have been other multiple murders across Yoruba land which the police have not been able to resolve. It has reached a point that only very prominent killings get reported in this state of total insecurity in a failed state.

The killing of any citizen worries us, how much more the first-class monarch.

We ask the police to fish out the killers of Olufon as it one murder too many and absolute failure and lack of competence by the security system in Nigeria to secure lives and property which is the first duty of any responsible government.

We are fed up with the daily sucking of the blood of our people across Nigeria in the apparent festering of insecurity which now has a very conducive atmosphere in Nigeria.

We send condolences to Kabiyesi family, the people of Ifon town, Ondo state, and the Yoruba nation on this abominable killing.

To President Buhari, it’s a time to get up and secure Nigeria and allow a federal architecture that promotes homeland security. Being the commander-in-chief can’t be a title with no responsibility.

“The total collapse of single policing to keep Nigeria safe is the urgent need to allow multi-level policing now.

“The total collapse of infrastructure in Nigeria reflected in the report that the Oba was abducted by the killers as the vehicle had to slow down in a bad portion of the road. Why are we constructing a road to the Niger Republic when our own roads are literally death – traps?”

Vanguard News Nigeria

