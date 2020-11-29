Killing of Farmers: We’re tired of being killed! We don’t want ‘we are trying’ leaders anymore, Nigerians speak

Kindly Share This Story:

Thousands of people across Nigeria lamented on Twitter, the Boko Haram killings of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari in Jere Local Government of Borno in Borno State

Some have accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of being responsible for the killings as no critical measure has been taken to get rid of the insecurities in the country.

However, Buhari expressed grief over the killings, describing the terrorist attack as insane.

The president made the condemnation in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”

About 43 farmers were murdered while an unspecified number of others were unaccounted for when Boko Haram insurgents launched attacks on rice fields at Zabarmari.

Nine of the victims were believed to be settlers in search of greener pasture from Zamfara, seven from Kebbi and eight from Sokoto State while the remaining were indigenes of Zabarmari town.

Calling for a better action to be taken against the terrorists, Nigerians condemned the evil act and as well demanded the sack of the Service Chiefs.

@AishaYesufu wrote “We are tired of being killed by Boko haram terrorists!

We are tired of being killed by bandits! We are tired of being killed by hoodlums! We are tired of being killed by kidnappers! We are tired of being killed by @HQNigerianArmy & @PoliceNG! Buhari @MBuhari #EndNaijaKillings”

@taadelodun “We need new sets of leaders going forward in Nigeria. Post Covid 19 will present new challenges starting with the present recession. These leaders could not manage our present situation, why should we ever trust them. We don’t want “we are trying” leaders anymore. 2023 starts now”

@Loveamb1 “We’re tired of seeing human blood as though it’s water. We’re tired of constant brutality of humanity, while lifeless and incompetent ruler dishes out press releases through his media aides, with nothing done to stop the killings. ”

@buzzyrando “The recurrent killing in the Land is alarming. I thought the security of lives and properties should be Govt. priority at all levels? What’s the essence of the huge security allocation? There was a Nation called Nigeria.”

@emmydmekus “Buhari goes into closed door meeting with Security Chiefs. Buhari gives Security Chiefs marching order to fish out killers of 43 farmers. Then life goes on as if 43 are not our parents, brothers, sisters ,etc #ZabarmariMassacre #ServiceChiefs #BUHARI #arewa #borno #maiduguri”

@VictorNwaejike “Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Buratai is from Borno State. Shame on him. National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno is from Borno State. Shame on him. Most of Boko haram foot soldiers and informants are Borno State. Curse on them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: