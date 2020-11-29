Breaking News
Translate

Killing of 43 farmers in Borno: I’ve given needed support to armed forces to protect Nigerians – Buhari

On 8:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

National Gas Expansion Programme: President Buhari to launch autogas scheme Dec 1…Describes act as insane

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration has given all the needed support to the armed forces to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.

President Buhari stated this while reacting to the gruesome murder of 43 farmers in Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The President expressed grief over the killing of the farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, describing the terrorist killings as insane.

READ ALSO: General Buratai and his devotion to fatherland

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, said, “I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State.

“The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace.”

He said the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!