Kidnapper who killed, buried his victim pleaded to be sentenced to death by hanging

By Bashir Bello

A Kidnapper, Anas Sa’idu, has pleaded that he should be sentenced to death by hanging for abducting, killing and burying his kidnapped victim, one Tijjani Sa’idu.

It was gathered that Anas, 22-year-old, kidnapped his victim, Tijjani (16-year-old) on 9th January, 2020 in Hayin Gwarmai village, Kwanar Yar Gora in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State and demanded for a ransom of N1.3 million and top up airtime of N20,000 from the victim’s parent.

According to the suspect, he killed the victim because he was constrained with where to keep the victim, hence his decision to take the victim to a farmland in the village where he strangulated, killed and buried him.

Anas however led the police operatives, detective team and medical team to exhume the dead body for examination and later burial rite.

Speaking at the scene of exhuming the body, Anas said, “I have never carried out this kind of henious act and not my work. My appeal to the state government and court is to sentence me to death by hanging in the public.

“To the father of the deceased, my appeal is for him to forgive me.

“We lived in the same area with the deceased.

“I demanded for the sum of N1.3 million ransom but was not paid a dime,” suspect stated.

Similarly, the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the command received a report from the father of the deceased, Alhaji Kabiru and immediately swung into action leading to his arrest.

“Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani, deployed the Operation Puff Adder to arrest the culprit. After two weeks, the suspect was arrested. He confessed to have committed the crime. And that because he has no place to keep the victim, he decided to take him to farmland in Hayin Gwarmai village, Kwanar Yar Gora in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State where he strangulated, use his hole to dig a shallow grave and buried him.

“So, he (Anas) led us, the detective team and medical team to exhume the dead body which will be taken to the hospital for examination and later burial rite,” he said.

DSP Haruna however said that upon completion of investigation the suspect will be charged to court.

Vanguard News Nigeria

