Kidnapper of ex-lawmaker’s wife in Calabar lands in police net

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested one of the masterminds of the abduction of Mrs Patricia Orok, wife of a former member, House of Representatives, Hon Prince Orok.

Recall that Mrs Orok was abducted from her home at Uyangha Sunday night and taken to unknown destination by hefty six gunmen.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Calabar, the Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh said the Anti Cultism &Kidnapping Squad, ACKS, acted on credible intelligence that led to the arrest of one of the Masterminds of the ex-lawmaker’s wife Kidnap.

According to him: “We received a distress call and the ACKS in Akampka swung into action and through credible intelligence from the residence of the area one Ekpe Nkombe a.k.a Lion was apprehended.

“Lion who was sighted earlier making calls around the vicinity few minutes before the kidnap operation was arrested on reasonable suspicion.

“We conducted a search and upon that (10) 7. 62MM live ammunition were recovered and investigation is in progress,” he said.

Vanguard gathered that the said suspect, Lion on sighting the policemen smashed his phone to obstruct investigation as he did not want them to know who he was talking to as well other incriminating evidence that was on the device linking him to the crime.

However, Mrs Orok has since reunited with her family after she was rescued by the police.

