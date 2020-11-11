Kidnapped lyaloja, three others released after payment of N5m ransom

Kindly Share This Story:

…We were starved of water, food – victims

Dayo Johnson Akure

After six days in the kidnappers den, the Iyaloja of Isua Akoko, in Ondo state, Chief Mrs Hellen Edward and three others have been released after their families coughed out N5 million ransoms.

Mrs Edwards was released alongside three other officials of Akoko South East council area of the state who were abducted along Akure- Owo highway by ten gunmen last week Thursday.

Narrating her ordeal, Mrs Edwards said that their abductors deprived them of food and water for five days.

Sixteen market women leaders and other council officials were abducted while heading to Akure, the state capital for a meeting when they were waylaid by the kidnappers and marched into the forest.

The victims were travelling in a two Toyota busses marked LG 03SUA and WW340XA.

Reports had it that two of the three other victims include the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Akoko Southeast and the council’s Director of Budget.

The families of the victims reportedly coughed out the ransom which was paid to the kidnappers before they were set free.

Recall that the kidnappers had initially demanded for N100m ransom which was reduced to N11m following much pleadings by the family of the victims.

READ ALSO:

Further appeal by the families of the victims made the kidnappers to reduce the ransom to N5m.

Vanguard gathered that the victims have since reunited with their family members after they were released.

Police authorities in the state claimed that ten of the victims who were rescued last Thursday had since joined their families.

Spokesperson of the command Tee Leo lkoro however said he was yet to be briefed on the release of the remaining six victims and claimed ignorance of payment of ransom by their families.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: