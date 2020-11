Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

The Nasarawa APC chairman, Philip Shekwpor, who was earlier reported kidnapped has been killed and dumped few meters away from his residence in Lafia metropolis.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, the speaker of the state house of Assembly, Abdullahi-Balarabe Ibrahim, the state commissioner of police, Bolak Longe, government official, party faithfuls and sympathizers are now in the house of the lain party chairman.

