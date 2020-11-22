Keke, Okada Operation: Delta sets up taskforce to check criminals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Government, weekend, it has set up a task force to check criminal elements operating as a tricycle (Keke) and motorcycle (Okada) operators in Asaba, the state capital.

The Director-General of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, DSCTDA, Mrs. Amaechi Mrakpor, who disclosed while briefing newsmen in Asaba, said the state government was worried by the upsurge of criminal activities in recent times within the metropolis.

Saying the state government would no longer tolerate activities of criminal elements disguising as Okada and Keke riders in the State, Mrakpor announced that from Monday, November 23, the taskforce would commence operation to pick out Okada and Keke operators who failed to comply with rules guiding their operations.

She held that the move was to ensure that genuine Keke and Okada operators and not hoodlums, were known, calling on the Keke operators union and the various units of Okada operators to check and streamline the activities of their members with a view to identifying the genuine operators as opposed to hoodlums posing as riders.

Insisting that the state government would not ban Keke and Okada operators, Mrakpor said the taskforce has the mandate to restore the aesthetics of the capital.

She said: “We are a responsible state, and so we need to let our residents know that they should keep their environment clean”. The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who also spoke at the media briefing, said the government resorted to drastic measures to guarantee the security of lives and preserve the aesthetics nature of the town.

Aniagwu said: “The state government is going to streamline the operation of Keke and Okada riders; we cannot continue to undermine the virtues of cleanliness and live like pigs.

“We want Asaba to be a 24-hour city, where people should be safe and not live in fear of insecurity.

“As part of our streamlining efforts, the state government will define routes for Keke and o6kade operators, and task force members must be obeyed”.

