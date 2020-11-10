Kazzian tasks govt on #EndSARS protesters

Kindly Share This Story:

Founder of luxury range of fashion designs, Kazz Kazzian, real name Abiose Sunkanmi Ahmed, has tasked the Nigerian government to ensure it implements the demands of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and bad governance.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent nationwide protests championed by youths who called for the scrapping of the infamous police unit, Abiose Ahmed, son of Mr. and Mrs Abiose, faulted the government and police institutions for failing in their constitutional duties to protect lives and property.

According to the trendy fashion designer, who hails from Ogun State, “the truth of the matter is that government has failed in its duties of protecting lives and properties if its police institution is in the forefront of harassing, arresting, brutalising and unlawfully killing innocent citizens.”

Kazzian, who was born in the Festac area of Lagos on February 10, 1993, faulted government for deploying military personnel to tackle peaceful protesters gathered at the Lekki Tollgate, which resulted in the killing of some unharmed protesters by the rampaging soldiers.

“It is morally, ethically and fundamentally wrong for the government to tell military personnel to intervene in a peaceful protests, guaranteed by the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended.

“How can a democratically-elected government resort to the use of military might on the same people who elected them to office in the first place?

“It beats me hollow and I feel such a step is the height of betrayal of trust reposed in the government by the people,” said Abiose Ahmed.

Asked if he was impacted by the #EndSARS protests, he said: “We are all casualties, whether directly or indirectly.

“I may not have been physically affected, but if the majority of the masses are on the receiving end of police brutality, then I am also affected, albeit emotionally.”

On the way forward, Abiose Ahmed said: “Government should work with the recommendations proffered by the protesters.

“These protesters mean well for Nigeria and the police institution and I urge government to quickly put these recommendations into action so that we can have a better, safer and prosperous country.”

