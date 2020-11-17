Kano, Port-Harcourt, Enugu Airports may resume international operations before Xmas – Sirika

Kindly Share This Story:

….As Lufthansa, Air France, KLM get approval to resume operation to Nigeria

By Lawani Mikairu

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Tuesday said all the nation’s international airports may resume international flight operations before the end of the year,.

According to Sirika, the Ministry of Aviation is working with the Federal Ministry of Health, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and other relevant bodies to ensure that the three airports meet all the safety and health requirements and protocols.

This is coming on the heels of the federal government lifting the flight ban on Lufthansa, KLM and Air France, paving the way for them to resume their operations in and out of the country.

Recall that the three airports, namely Port Harcourt International airport, the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu were yet to be cleared for international operations since the resumption of flights after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister further said ” all hands are on deck to ensure that all logistic and policy necessities will soon be in place in order to address the difficulties encountered by international travellers, especially with the impending yuletide season”.

He also expressed his appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of Aviation stakeholders in ensuring the smooth reopening of the nation’s airspace.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has lifted the flight ban on Lufthansa, KLM and Air France, paving the way for them to resume their operations in and out of the country. Qatar Airways has also been granted approval to start operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

This follows the approval of their respective flight plans and schedules submitted to the Ministry.

In granting the approvals, Senator Sirika ” emphasized the need for airlines operating in the country to employ international best practices in handling Nigerian passengers, as government will not tolerate any form of maltreatment of its citizens by any airline”

Vanguard News Nigeria

