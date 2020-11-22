Kano Police arrested 3,806 suspected criminals in 12 months — CP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani has said that not fewer than 3,806 suspected criminals have been arrested in the last 12 months under his watch in the state.

CP Sani stated this while addressing a press briefing to mark his one year in office as Commissioner.

The Police Commissioner said thugs also known as Yan Daba tops with 3,130 highest number of arrest, followed by armed robbery suspects and kidnapping suspects with 215 and 117 respectively.

He also said other arrest made by the command include 86 fraudsters, 67 drug dealers, 21 cattle rustling suspects, 75 motor vehicles, 34 tricycles, 53 motorcycles and 8 bicycles thieves.

According to him, “When I assumed duty as the 41st Commissioner of Police of Kano State on the 21st November, 2019, there were threats of armed robbery and kidnapping, especially along seventeen (17) frontline border Local Government Areas, public outcry about missing children and rampant activities of thugs (‘Yan–Daba) within Kano Metropolis.

“Having obtained briefs from Departmental Heads, the State was carefully analyzed, critically studied, demographically crime–mapped and an action plan designed for result – oriented crime fighting efforts. Anti–crime strategies were incorporated in policing the State throughout the period under review.

“Such anti-crime strategies include sustaining the Operation Puff – Adder, Intensified Community Policing Engagements, Community Problem – Solving Approach, Use of Technology in Investigation, Intelligence and Operations as well as launching of Police Campaign Against Daba and Other Vices (POCADOV) which led to the tremendous achievement recorded by the command.

“The command arrested 3806 suspects in the last 12 months, i.e. from 21/11/2019 to 21/11/2020. We arrested 3,130 thugs (‘Yan Daba), 117 kidnapping suspects, 215 armed robbery suspects, 86 fraudsters, 67 drug dealers and 3,130 thugs (‘Yan Daba).

“Others include, 75 motor vehicles, 34 Tricycles, 53 Motorcycles and 8 Bicycles Thieves.

“With the community policing initiatives and engagements, the Command was supported by individuals and groups and corporate organizations.

“The Kano State Government under Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made remarkable contributions towards improving community policing on the Command’s crime fighting efforts with the expansion of Digital Radio Communications and Installations of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) monitoring platforms and logistics.

“The command also rescued 28 Abduction victims, 10 Kidnapped Victims, 4 Victims of Solitary Confinement and 25 Trafficking Victims Rescued.

“We recovered 77 Different Calibres of Rifles including 18 Ak-47 Rifles, 1,837 Different Categories of Live Ammunitions and Cartridges including 700GPMG Chained Ammunitions among others,” CP Sani said.

Other highlight of the event include donation of foodstuffs and clothes to the orphans and Internally Displaced Persons at the Mariri IDP camp, Kumbotso Local area of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

