Kano Group petitions IGP over alleged murder of two youths

threatens to head to court if no action

By Bashir Bello

A Kano-based group, Association of Kano Youths Advocacy has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammad Adamu over the alleged killing of two youths by operatives ‘Anti-Daba’ unit of Kano Police command at Sharada in Kano State.

Recalled that the operatives in a Saturday night raid at a tea spot allegedly killed the two youths, identified as Abubakar Isah and Ibrahim Sulaiman while trying to effect an arrest.

The group in the petition signed by its Coordinator, Nafiu Kofar-Mata and General Secretary, Shuaibu Sani Abubakar and made available to newsmen asked the Inspector General of Police to investigate what they described gruesome murder of the two youths and prosecute anyone culpable, threatening to go to court should the police fail to act.

They accused the police command’s ‘Anti-Daba’ unit of incessant brutality and killings of innocent persons in the state.

The group also demanded adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and a public apology for the heinous crime against citizens who are supposed to remain under the protection of the Police.

The petition reads, “In the past, various episodes of reckless application of the Anti-Daba unit of police brutality were recorded and most of the cases were slipped and buried under the carpet, after all, knowing fully the powerless can never fight the ferocity of the most powerful. Hence, issues of human rights breaches and brutal rape of the ethical procedures by this unit of Police are always ignored and on many occasions, their indiscretion swept under the carpet.

“Regrettably, two of our young promising lives of Abubakar Isah (Banupe) and Ibrahim Suleiman (mainasara) was dragged out by one Police officer named Ado and other of his colleagues who belonged to an identified locals unit of the police code-named anti-Daba; whose loosen sense of reasoning in modern policing invited the brutal bullet of this rouge Police officer which sucked out the lives of these innocent Youths.

“The form of killing is against the known norms and ethics of the Police. Still, during the same incidence, a victim was brutally murdered by a member of the Anti-Daba in a gangster-style using a jackknife to suck the life out of one of these defenseless innocent young people.

“Our investigations on this issue had shown the brutality employed by this unit of the Police, who now take laws into their hands. We have talked to the victims’ relations, friends, and members of the community where this incidence occurred and witness’s accounts indicated that the Police unit (Anti-daba) has acted unprofessionally and has worked against the law.

“It is a clear case of murder, especially with the evidence and witnesses accounts. We, therefore, seek the indulgence of the Inspector General of Police under the able leadership of IG Mohammed Adamu to swiftly investigate this gruesome act with a few brings to book the bad eggs,” the copy of the petition however reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria

