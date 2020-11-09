Kano committed to tackling maternal, child mortality ― Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa has on Monday reiterated the commitment of the state government to reduce Maternal and Children under 5-year mortality in the state.

Dr Tsanyawa stated this during a Maternal and Peri-natal Death Surveillance Response, MPDSR, biannual review meeting.

In a statement by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Hadiza Mustapha Namadi, the commissioner said the present administration in the state has come up with various programs aimed at reducing mortality in childbearing mothers and children under 5-year in the state.

According to him, “Kano state government is fully committed to providing adequate and qualitative health care services to the good people of the state which has been confirmed by profound support to improve healthcare ranging from routine immunization, provision of free eye care services to decrease the burden of blindness and others in the state.

“The state government employed healthcare workers regularly, trained various cadres of staff including traditional birth attendants to reduce maternal and child morbidity and mortality, upgrading and renovation of health care facilities, provision of basic and specialized equipment to our facilities, robust and efficient preparedness and response plan of disease outbreak and control and prevention of Disease like Malaria among others.

“This attainment was achieved through concerted efforts of Kano State Government under the leadership of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the support of development partners.

“The Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance Response (MPDSR) review meeting is particularly important as health workers and stakeholders would be kept abreast with all the basic information, re-evaluate the progress, success and critical challenges of the MPDSR and also with the view to obtain their full cooperation and support that will address the Maternal and Perinatal Mortality in the state and beyond,” Dr Tsanyawa said.

On the covid-19 pandemic, the Commissioner, however, called on the people of Kano state to continue to wear a face mask, wash hands regularly to avoid the spread of COVID 19.

