Kano arrests 30 herbal medicine hawkers for use of vulgar languages

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Not fewer than 30 hawkers of herbal medicines were arrested by the Kano State government for using vulgar languages to advertise their products in the state.

These practitioners go about on the major streets and market places using loudspeakers to advertise their products to their respective customers.

The exercise leading to the arrest of the hawkers was spearheaded by the Private Health Institutions Management Agency, PHIMA.

The Agency’s Executive Secretary, Usman Tijjani Aliyu said the task force also impounded 30 cars and wheelbarrows used by the culprits.

Aliyu said, “the task force was established by the Kano State Ministry of Health and my agency (Private Health Institutions Management Agency, PHIMA) was given the mandate to carry out the exercise.

“As at yesterday, Sunday, we have arrested 30 culprits for using vulgar languages to advertise their products. During the first exercise, we arrested 13 and now we arrested another 17 of them. The exercise continues.

“We also impounded thirty cars and wheelbarrows used by the culprits.

“The task force is mandated to sanitize the activities of persons who go to the streets and market places to use loudspeakers and vulgar languages to advertise their products. And the exercise is ongoing.

“They were apprehended around Gyadi-gyadi/Court road, ‘Yan kaba bus stop, Janguza market, Kofar ruwa, Katsina road, ‘Yan kura and Bata.

“The Private Health institutions management agency Taskforce is on a rampage to liberate the people of Kano state from the menace of rampant hawking of Traditional medicines using vulgar words.

“The agency would like to express its appreciation and gratitude to the good people of Kano for their support and information they have been providing continuously to the Taskforce,” Aliyu however stated.

The task force has a backup of security operatives which comprises the police, NSCDC, Hisbah among others.

