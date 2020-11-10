Breaking News
Translate

Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau debunks arrest, jail report

On 8:18 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Embattled Nollywood actress, Rahama Sadau who has been seriously vilified by some Muslims for sharing a picture of herself in a bare-back dress on Twitter has debunked rumour making rounds that she has been arrested and jailed.

The actress on her Twitter handle say, “I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading fake stories,” she said.

READ ALSO: Rahma Sadau’s backless dress causes massive stir on twitter

Rahama ran afoul of many people and the northern filmmakers under the aegis of the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) which led to her being blacklisted by the association.

According to the association, the post elicited blasphemous comments against the Holy Prophet of Islam on Twitter and other social media handles

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!