Kaduna to create mechanic village — KASTLEA Corps Marshall

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Kaduna State Government will relocate all mechanics from the state capital to four designated mechanic villages on the outskirts, in order to reduce the incidence of repairing of broken down vehicles on major roads.

The Corps Marshall of Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA), Major Garba Yahaya Rimi(rtd) who disclosed this at the End of Year Town Hall sensitization programme on road safety measures on Tuesday, said that the activities of these mechanics cause traffic congestion.

The Corps Marshall who reiterated the state government’s efforts to ensure road safety, said that the proposed mechanic villages will be located at Kaduna-Abuja road, Kaduna-Zaria road, Kaduna-Kachia road and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

Major Rimi(rtd) said that there is synergy between the Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC) and KASTLEA in traffic management within and outside Kaduna metropolis.

‘’Ideally, the responsibility of evacuating broken down vehicles from the road within Kaduna town is ours. The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) deals with vehicles that block the highways. But we collaborate, especially if heavy-duty vehicles are involved, we seek the assistance of FRSC because they have bigger towing vans,’’ he clarified.

The Corps Marshall further said that Governor Nasir El Rufai has given approval for the purchase of two towing vans to enhance the activities of KASTLEA.

Speaking at the occasion, Assistant Route Commander of FRSC, Usman Garba, said that 80% of accidents are caused by human factors, ranging from over confidence, fatigue mechanical faults and environmental conditions.

ARC Garba advised truck drivers to stop the practice of loading passengers on top of their vehicles, after loading it with goods. He asked officials of road transport unions to sensitise their members against this practice as it is one of the major causes of accidents.

