Kaduna Court dismisses application stopping Zazzau emir’s coronation

Kindly Share This Story:

…as coronation’s scheduled for 9th of Nov

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Moves to stop the coronation of the 19th emir of Zazzau suffered set back as a Kaduna state High Court sitting in Zaria dismissed the application brought before it by one Bashir Aminu, the Iyan Zazzau.

This came as arrangements were on for the coronation of the new emir on the 9th, November 2020 in Zaria.

Iyan Zazzau asked the court to stop the Kaduna state government from installing Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau

However, in his ruling, Justice Kabir Dabo ruled that the court’s refusal to grant the applicant request was taken out of the best interest of the emirate and its people.

ALSO READ: Court to rule on interlocutory injunction over Zazzau Royal stool

“The refusal of the court to grant the Plaintiff his request was in the interest of peace and security and to avert any possible crisis in the emirate,” he said.

The court also said that granting the application could create a vacuum in Zazzau Emirshp stool.

This would not be well with subjects of the emirate and could ignite crisis and breach of security in the domain.

According to the court, refusal of the injunction was better than granting it as it could push the subjects of the emirate in crisis when the vacuum of the emirship is created.

The court, however, adjourned the case to 18th, November 2020 for accelerated hearing on the substantive suit.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: