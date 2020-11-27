Kaduna CJ: Judiciary fairs better under El Rufai

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Chief Judge of Kaduna state, Justice Muhammadu Lawal Bello has commended the support that the executive branch of government has been giving to the judiciary since Governor Nasir El Rufai assumed office.

Justice Bello further said that the Governor El Rufai government is the first administration to provide vehicles to high court judges since 1995.

The Chief Judge who made this known during the swearing-in of four new Khadis at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Friday thanked the governor for all the support that his administration has been giving the judiciary to enable it to function properly.

Justice Bello recalled that El Rufai had earlier sworn in four High Court Judges in June, adding that within the same year, four new Khadis of Shariah Court of Appeal have been sworn in.

The four new Khadis are Muhammad Aminu Danjuma, Mustapha Umar, Muhammad Tukur Rashid and Muhammad Nasir Sidi.

On his part, Governor El Rufai noted that the Sharia Court of Appeal has not been functioning because some Khadis have retired and the National Judicial Council (NJC) has not appointed new ones.

The governor who lamented the shortage of Judges in Kaduna state described the current long wait for the NJC to appoint new Judges as dysfunctional.

Governor El Rufai who advocated for a constitutional amendment to allow for speedy administration of justice and closure on cases pointed out that Judges are overworked in Kaduna state.

According to him, a state High Court judge handles an average of 250 cases, a situation which he described as placing judicial officers under undue pressure.

Vanguard News Nigeria

