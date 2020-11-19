Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Kadpoly lecturer kills self, wife with local pistol

On 7:18 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The police in Kaduna have found a locally made pistol at the scene where a lecturer with the Kaduna Polytechnic  killed his wife and himself.

Journalists were told that the former Principal Lecturer with the Department of Languages, Kaduna Polytechnic, name withheld, Killed himself in his residence at Kigo road ,Kaduna.

He shot his wife, a part time lecturer at the Department of Languages Kaduna State University (KASU) before shooting himself, also.

READ ALSO: Kidnapped ASPs: Bandits demand N100m

The wife was said to be receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna. The corpse of the man has been deposited at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital’s mortuary.

The police Public Relations Officer, in Kaduna, ASP Muhammad Jalige said, a locally made pistol was recovered from the scene, while investigation has commenced

Vanguard news Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!