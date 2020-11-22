Just In: Wike imposes 24 hours curfew on parts of P-Harcourt, warns youths against cultism

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has imposed a 24-hour total curfew for two weeks on parts of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Wike stated that the curfew which takes effect from Monday, 23rd, covers the entire area around the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover in Rumuokoro.

The governor explained the decision was due to an upsurge of cult activities and related violence, warning that government would spare no efforts to deal appropriately with anyone who disturbs peace and security in the State with cult activities and associated violence and killings.

Governor Wike, in a state-wide broadcast, explained that decision to impose the curfew was taken after the State Security Council meeting on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

He explained that the Rivers State Government was seriously disturbed by the recent upsurge of cult activities and related violence and killings around the adjoining areas of the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The governor stated that the government has repeatedly warned misguided youths that engaging in cultism because of its abhorrent anti-social effect on society.

He said: “As part of measures to tackle this menace, therefore, Government has imposed a 24-hour total curfew for two weeks on the entire area along and around the Okoro-nodu flyover up to one-kilometer radius from Saint Emmanuel Anglican Church, Rumuokoro, extending to the Rumuodomaya Slaughter and Local Government daily market with effect from Monday 23rd November 2020.

“Consequently, no form of trading, human or vehicular movement is allowed within the afore-mentioned restricted areas until further notice. Only staff and vehicles belonging to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited are exempted from the curfew and associated restrictions on movement so that construction work on the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover is not stalled.”

The governor directed security agencies are to enforce strict compliance with the curfew and arrest and summarily prosecute any person, trader, or vehicle that may attempt to violate the curfew.

“Again, we wish to warn that community leaders that allow cultism and related activities to thrive unabated in their communities would be treated as collaborators to the resulting crimes and dealt with accordingly.

“We urge all citizens to be part of the efforts to curb cultism in the State by reporting any suspicious cult activity, including gatherings and initiations in or around their neighbourhoods to the security agencies for immediate action.”

He further disclosed that the State government would construct the 7th flyover in Port Harcourt to traverse Ikokwu to Azikiwe Street.

