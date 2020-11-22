Just In: Umahi, Orji  Kalu meet

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor of Ebonyi State and new member of the ruling All progressive’s Congress (APC), Engr. David Umahi has this evening (Sunday) met with the Senate Chief Whip and Southeast leader of the APC Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Both leaders are currently meeting at a private dinner in Abuja , where the Governor hosted the Senate chief whip and the highest elected political office holder from the southeast.

The meeting dispels media reports that the Governor’s defection to the APC from the PDP may have created discord between him and Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu.

Recall, that barely two days after Governor Umahi’s formally joined the APC, there was media reports that Umahi’s defection to the APC may have led to disquiet amongst Southeast party stakeholders.

The reports were also heightened following the absence of some notable political figures of the party from the southeast which include at his formal defection which held on Thursday, November 19.

However; Senator Kalu in a telephone chat on Saturday in his reaction, dispelled the speculation of a possible faceoff between him and the governor following his absence from Umahi’s official defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC held in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Kalu said the national leadership of the party contacted him being a leader of the party in the geopolitical zone and that he explained that he could not attend the event due to a national assignment he handled.

