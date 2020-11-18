Just in: PDP constitutes Ebonyi State Caretaker committee

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the dissolution of the Ebonyi State Exco of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the National Working Committee (NWC) has constituted a state caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in Ebonyi state in line with the provisions of the constitution of the PDP.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party listed the following as its Ebonyi state caretaker committee.

Hon. Fred Udeogu – Chairman Barr. Luke Nkwegu – Secretary Dr. Gideon Osi – Publicity Secretary Hon. James Alaka – Organizing Secretary Mrs. Amaka Igboke – Women Leader Barr Mudi Irenede – Legal Adviser Barr. Ibeshi – Youth Leader

The decision of the NWC in this regard is pursuant to the powers conferred on it by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

All our leaders, members and teeming supporters in Ebonyi state and the southeast are by this guided accordingly.

