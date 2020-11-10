JUST IN: Oyetola presents 109.8bn budget for 2021 fiscal year

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday presented N109.8 billion appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

While presenting the appropriation bill tagged, “Budget of Providence”, Oyetola said the budget was dedicated to post COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

He noted that bulk of government revenue for the year 2020 came from Federal Allocation, hence, stressed the need to boast Internally Generated Revenue, IGR of the State.

Speaker, Timothy Owoeye had earlier commended the executive for making the 2020 budget lived up to expectations even in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Owoeye charged the executive arm to increase ease of doing business and remove bottlenecks that could scare investors away from the State.

He added that the State House of Assembly would embark on effective oversights to ensure timely completion of government projects in the State.

