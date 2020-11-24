Breaking News
JUST IN: NUJ tasks security agencies find killers of Nasarawa APC Chairman

APC chairman's killers were assassins, not kidnappers ― CP Longe
Philip Shekwo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Nasarawa Council,  has tasked security agencies to intensify efforts at finding the killers of the state chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Philip Shekwo.

Shekwo was abducted by gunmen from his residence in Lafia on Saturday and his lifeless body was later found on Sunday in the neighborhood by the Police.

The NUJ in a statement by its sectretary, Sunday John,  and made available to newsmen in Lafia, said the spate of attacks on innocent citizens by criminal elements was becoming worrisome and demanded drastic measures to curtail the trend.

The urged security agencies to fish out the killer of the APC chieftain and bring them to justice.

“If nothing is done urgently to ensure that  people are safe to go about their activities without fear, the situation may get out of control.

READ ALSO: APC outraged, demands arrest of killers of its Nasarawa Chairman

“On behalf of the entire journalists in the state therefore, the union commiserates with  the state government, APC, family and friends of the deceased and pray God to forgive his shortcomings and grand him eternal rest,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corpse had been deposited at the  Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) morgue in Lafia by the police.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe, said the police had begin investigations into the killing and would not relent until the perpetrators were found and prosecuted.  (NAN).

Vanguard News Nigeria

