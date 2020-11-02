Just in: IGP, Northern Govs, lawmakers, Emirs, Lai Mohammed meet in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governors from the 19 Northern states, members of the National Assembly from the region, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and other prominent Nigerians of Northern extraction have converged on the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the official seat of power in Kaduna state ,for a meeting on Monday.

Although journalists were yet to be briefed on the essence of such high powered meeting in the defunct capital of Northern Nigeria, pundits said the meeting may not be unconnected with the security situation in the country, the post EndSARS protest tension and on how to further calm the youth in the region and engage them in positive dialogue.

As at now, the governors, monarchs, ministers and others were in a closed door meeting, while journalists, numerous political aides and security agents were seen at strategic positions in the government house complex.

A communique was expected at the end of the meeting, later on Monday.

Vanguard

