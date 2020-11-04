Just In: Chevron Nigeria gets new Chairman/MD, Rick Kennedy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (the NNPC/CNL JV), has announced the appointment of Mr. Richard (Rick) Kennedy to the position of Chairman and Managing Director.

His appointment becomes effective November 1, 2020.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard by CNL, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, “Until his appointment, Mr. Kennedy was Director, Deepwater and Production Sharing Contracts, in charge of the company’s Deepwater portfolio and assets.”

Background

Rick graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1984 and joined Chevron in the same year as a Production/Reservoir Engineer.

Since then, he has held numerous technical and leadership positions of increasing responsibility within Chevron’s Upstream, Midstream and Technical Center segments.

He has lived and worked in Canada, Indonesia, The Partitioned Zone, Nigeria and the United States in the course of his Chevron career.

Mr. Kennedy replaces the former Chairman and Managing Director, Jeffrey (“Jeff”) Ewing who recently moved into a new role outside Nigeria in Chevron’s Middle East, Africa and South America Region.

