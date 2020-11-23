Judicial panel on Police brutality says panel may not entertain cases in court

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police brutality and Extrajudicial killings in Delta state relocated to Warri, Delta state Monday to entertain petitions from the end of the state.

Chairman of the Panel, Justice Celestine Ogisi rtd told the petitioners that cases already in court would be left for the court to handle, stressing that it would amount to sub judice for the panel to entertain them

Counsels to some of the petitioners pleaded that the panel should entertain their matters already in court for speedy dispensation of justice.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Ogisi (rtd) later adjourned all such matters to Wednesday, adding that the panel would seek necessary advice if it could take such issue.

Meantime, Barrister Jamaho Bernard, a counsel to a taxi driver who was allegedly beaten blind by some Policemen in Ovwian, Udu local government area of the state some years back told newsmen after presenting his petitions to the panel that he wanted a body to be setup to enforce court judgements on the Police.

He said his client, Mr Simon Arigbe got a court judgement against the Police in 2010 to pay him twelve million naira as compensation for all he suffered in their hands, adding that the Police had refused to comply with the subsisting court order till date.

He said among other things he was asking that a body be set up to ensure Police compliance with judgements.

Recalling in a very sad tone before newsmen, he said his client was allegedly beaten over his refusal to part with bribe, a situation that allegedly resulted to his blindness.

Chairman of the Warri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Barrister Uti Emmanuel in a chat with the Vanguard said they were initially worried about the stands of the panel that it would not entertain cases already in court.

“The panel is doing its job. But we were initially disturbed when it said it would not take issues already in court. I think it was being too strict with issues of law. We are happy it adjourned to 25 Wednesday to see if it could take those matters”., he said.

