Jigawa: Gov Badaru presents N156.6 budget estimate for 2021

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has presented the sum of N156.6billion appropriation bill to the Jigawa State House of Assembly for 2021 fiscal year.

Badaru, who presented the budget during plenary of the State House of Assembly in Dutse on Wednesday and, tagged the budget as “Budget of Thrust and Policies”,

According to Badaru, this is 2.4% and 29% higher than the original and revised 2020. The sum of N78.241 billion which is almost 50:50 ratio is for capital investment and N78.34bn was earmarked for recurrent expenditure which comprised of provision of contingency and stabilization.

The governor explained that the sum of N6,040,000,000 is proposed to be expended on water supply and sanitation which will cover components of of water sanitation sectors comprising of urban, small towns and rural supply.

His words:-“Emphasis will be given to Greater Dutse water supply, scheme and improvement of water supply scheme in local governments headquarters of the state”.

Two sectors include education and health earmarked 50% of the total budget amounting to N78.25bn as education got N36.4% while health 13.5%. Roads and electricity consists of critical infrastructure earmarked N14.6bn with all ongoing roads and rural electrification to be completed and commissioned.

He explained that ministry of agriculture and livestock developement earmarked N12.1bn in addition to counterpart funding for the Agricultural Developement Projects of about N6.5billion, ministry of women affairs got N1.7bn and ministry of information N1.9bn respectively.

Other sectors includes land adminstration, housing urban development and regional planning got N869,500,000 comprised of payment of lands and property compensation, implementation of low cost commercial housing and urban developement programs.

The Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, said that the budget would be given the inputs it deserved for easy passage, added that despite Covid-19 pandemic the state government has achieved alot in the implementation of the 2020 budget.

He assured that legislatures will passed the budget into law within stipulated time and commended his colleagues for the cordial working relationship with the executive arms of government.

