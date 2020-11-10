Jeriq finally off the streets, signs to KODmusic group 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

Raised by his mother in Nkpor, Onitsha, Anambra State and born Ani Jeremiah Chukwuebuka in 1999, Jeriq moved from one struggle to the next as his difficult childhood led into a tumultuous young life in music.

First child of a family of five ,he had a surprisingly street- minded upbringing and started recording in studios at Ochanja Roundabout, Onitsha, at the age of 15. Jeriq debuted in 2015 with his viral hood single “ IYOO “ .

After his secondary school education at College of the Immaculate Conception,C.I.C, Enugu State, he couldn’t go back to base in Nkpor,Onitsha anymore because of the gang activities surrounded by danger and street crimes which was against his dreams in life, Jeriq stayed back in Enugu started street hustling and gained admission into the Enugu state university of technology.

By early 2019, he started popping in the streets with trap songs like Paper, Police Matters , Last Last , Hussle O Clock and many more tracks

By 2020, he featured Igbo rapper, ZORO in his viral trap song/video titled “NO MORE NLEKA.

After that, he released a six- track E.P titled HOOD BOY DREAMS E.P, which led to signing with KOD Music who spotted his exceptional talent.

Weeks after that, he linked up with PHYNO in the studio and collaborated on REMEMBER track 3 in the HOOD BOY DREAMS E.P. The song is set to be released on the 15th November 2020.

Jeriq is also rumoured to have a project coming up with Dremo as the both rappers have been seen together on social media.

Vanguard News Nigeria

