JAMFEST 2020 to hold November 15

The biggest underground music and comedy concert in Delta State, JamFest is back.

JamFest 2020 will feature some of Delta state’s most celebrated artistes such as Debhie, Snazzygrin, MicHealz, Graham D, Snuzzy, Davo, St. Andrews, Ice Cold, Basicz, Yung Cn, Chiver, Silvergreen and top-notch comedians such as Ericardo, MC Decent, MC Funnymoon, FunnyTimo, Funny Brain etc

JamFest is a coming together of “under the radar” talents, to connect and showcase what their crafts.

JamFest is hosted yearly by south south most influential blogger Mr Darius Ujiro Orobosa the CEO jamnaija.com, a music and entertainment blog that promotes all-round creativity and talent

With the first edition held last year at The Glass House, Ughelli, this year’s edition promises to be more captivating and entertaining as it’s set to hold on Sunday, Nov 15th, 2020 by 1pm at the Dome Event Centre (Glass House), Ughelli, Delta State Nigeria.

