IYC tasks Ijaw youths on investment initiative

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council, (IYC) Worldwide, has stressed the need for youths in Bayelsa State to look beyond politics, oil and gas sector and explore business opportunities that abound in the state.

Its spokesperson, Ebilade Ekerefe made the call yesterday in Yenagoa during a meeting with the Chief Eexecutive Office, BARAZA Multipurpose Cooperative, Pastor Miebi Bribena.

Comrade Ekerefe blamed the dwindling economic fortune of the region on total dependence on oil and gas.

He lauded the vision of Pastor Bribena at diversifying the economy of the state from oil and gas sector, as well as creating business avenue for teeming youths in the state.

He called on Ijaw youths to take advantage of all the Investment opportunities at the Baraza multi-purpose cooperative and be self reliant, prosperous and independent.

“We urge our people to take advantage of the opportunities at the Baraza multi-purpose cooperative whose brand is already known globally and make wealth, for there is a hand of God in it.

“The over dependence on politics, oil & gas sector has really hindered the progress of our region, and people.

“As we speak, Nigeria is at a cross road, a lot of things is happening in this nation, while we cry for our demand for resource control from Federal Government over ownership of our ancestral heritage, we should explore other opportunities available in other sectors and take advantage of them,” he said.

Comrade Ebilade also commended the Baraza Multi-purpose cooperative chief executive for his giant stride, selfless service and impact on the lives of Ijaw people.

In his remark, Pastor Miebi Bribena commended the spokesman of ijaw youth for his doggedness and tireless service in agitating and showcasing Ijaw nation to the rest of the world.

“Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative Society is a God given vision, burne out of his desire to eradicate poverty from the world,” he said.

Pastor Miebi, assures of his continued partnership and support to the growth and progress of ijaw youths council.

