Iyana-Ipaja accident update: Miscreants attack LASEMA team, halts operation

Miscreants have attacked a team of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, in the course of carrying out their essential duties at the scene of a multiple accident which occurred at about Noon on Sunday.

The attack which occurred few minutes ago has disrupted the ongoing response at the scene.

However, LASEMA Director-General, Dr.. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said a total number of 10 persons including the three years old girl have been rescued from the scene to a nearby hospital.

He said the overturned truck was recovered with the Agency’s Crane but could not be evacuated from the carriageway by the Agency’s Super Metro .

The DG said the team has been forced to suspend the recovery operation for safety reasons. He said, “it is of note that this attack is part a very worrisome trend of first responders being attacked in the course of their duties.

Lagosians are urged to refrain from endangering the lives of emergency responded and allow them to carry their life saving duties,” he said.

