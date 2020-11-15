I’ve not conceded defeat; Biden and I have a long way to go – Trump

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

I have not conceded defeat; Joe Biden and I have a long way to go, American President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

Biden won 306 votes in state-by-state Electoral College that decides who wins the White House, against Donald Trump who garnered 232 votes.

Trump had insisted that the United States Presidential election was rigged, noting that he would seek redress in Supreme Court.

Reacting via his verified twitter handle, Trump admitted that Biden won the election, but won in the eyes of the fake news media.

His words: “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!

“All of the mechanical “glitches” that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke!”

