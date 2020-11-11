I’ve never been associated with violence, Nsukka Catholic Bishop

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, yesterday, said he has never been an agent of violence and cannot incite others to take laws into their hands.

The Bishop in a holy mass at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Cathedral, Nsukka, also called out on those accusing him of inciting youths in Nsukka to violence through his homilies to desist from the unfounded allegations.

His comment came on the heels of a petition to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, and the Department of State Services, by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), asking for the interrogation of the Bishop over hateful and inciting comments on the pulpit.

While distancing himself from the allegation, the Bishop also said “Nigeria is so nervous now. Let everybody take bottles of oil of meekness, peace-making, love and oil their Christian lives and resist the excitement to violence because it does not help anybody.

“Parents should hold their children because some people are standing on the flanks to make Nsukka a violent place. Nsukka has been so peaceful that some people are no longer happy with it.

Don’t be a part of the evil plan to destroy Nsukka because Nsukka is for peace. The Catholic Diocese of Nsukka is for peace.”

While urging the congregation to be steadfast in prayers and life of charity to the less-privileged in the society, he also enjoined the governments at all levels to embark on plans of nation-building and sustenance of peace and harmony in the country through justice and fair-play.

He equally said “Have we paid enough attention, for instance, to youths welfare, education, security, health sector and economy? We allowed all these things to decay. Bad governance is making crises to come from angles we don’t expect. Despite the high budgetary allocations to defense and security in this country, we have all seen that it does not include the welfare of policemen. The people who are at the forefront every day, saving us from all kinds of danger, have become criminals because of poor welfare.

“Nobody expected the crises of coronavirus and EndSARS and the protests of young people in this country and around the world. Wise governments would have taken care of those little things that could provoke unrest. However, all hope is no lost because if we start today to make amends, it would go a long way.”

