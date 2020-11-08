It’s our turn to produce next NDDC managing director, Ilaje group tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

Ilaje Stakeholders Forum, weekend, said it is in total support of the rotation of the position of chief executive of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, as stipulated in the Act setting up the commission.

In a statement in Abuja, spokesperson for the group, Chief Eko Okolo, disclosed that by the Act, it is the turn of Ilaje to produce the next chief executive, hence, it called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint an Ilaje son as the next Managing Director of the NDDC.

He said: “It is the turn of Ondo state host community to present the Managing Director of NDDC by virtue of the provision in the Act, that the Managing Director should be rotational by virtue of the quantity of oil produced by each state, which makes Ondo State to be the next in line.

“Therefore, we the entire Stakeholders Forum of Ilaje speaking Mandate Areas appeal to Mr. President who has always proved to be a true patriot, to declare an Ilaje son as the next NDDC Managing Director in order to reflect the people’s choice.

“This will spur the needed chain of developments in the areas because he is adjudged be highly experienced in managing the people and the resources. He is also a philanthropist and have been empowering the youth in the mandate area for a long time, he said”.

Okolo appealed to youth from the Ilaje Mandate areas to shun violence, and to desist from restiveness as witnessed nationwide during the recent EndSARS protests which led to the wanton destruction of lives and properties.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on our youths to continue to dialogue with the Federal government whenever the need arises to avoid further political crises,” he said.

Vanguard

