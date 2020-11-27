Breaking News
Translate

Italian actress Daria Nicolodi, mother of Asia Argento, dies at 70

On 1:28 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Italian actress Daria Nicolodi, mother of Asia Argento, dies at 70

Daria Nicolodi, Italian actress and mother of leading`me too’ activist Asia Argento, has died at the age of 70, her family said on Thursday.

“Rest in peace beloved mummy,’’ Argento wrote on Instagram, without giving a cause of death.

“Without you I miss the ground under my feet, and I feel I have lost my only true point of reference,” she said.

Renowned horror movie Director Dario Argento, Nicolodi’s ex-partner and father of Asia, announced the death separately to the ANSA news agency.

Nicolodi starred in Argento’s classic 1975 movie Profondo Rosso (Deep Red) and appeared in or co-wrote several of his other works, including `Suspiria’ and `Phenomena.’

The couple’s daughter Asia also got into acting and directing.

In 2017, she was one of the first actresses to denounce Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, starting the so-called #MeToo movement against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!