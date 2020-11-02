ISN vows to maintain market leader in IT solutions

Kindly Share This Story:

Internet Solutions Nigeria Limited, a leading Systems Integrator & An Internet service provider with a diverse client base in various sectors in Nigeria and West Africa has vowed to deliver the most reliable, robust, high performance IT solutions as well as IT infrastructure to industries, corporate, residential, off-shore, and rural areas clients.

The IT firm which commenced operations in 1997, has provided specialized services to organizations which include multinationals, local corporations and residential clients.

With 2 decades of experience delivering high-quality ICT services and solutions, the firm noted that its network of support covered PAN Nigerian clients with the core network build backed up via multiple carriers.

The company’s newly appointed and first female Chief Executive Officer of ISN, Mrs Cynthia Ige said in a released that the firm was awarded Best IT Infrastructure Service Provider in West Africa, and Diamond Award for customer service category at the 2017 Brand Awards.

“ISN commenced its operations as a Dial-Up Internet Service Provider, providing services for dial-up clients. ISN then moved to vsat as technology evolved before the wireless radio sector and provided wireless links via ISM frequencies as well as fibre optics today.

‘’The company has an extensive active-customer-base spread over 92 cities in Nigeria. ISN technical team comprises of trained and experienced Engineers and are headquartered in Lagos with branches in Port-Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, and Accra (Ghana).

“Today We possess the highest levels of technical and quality accreditation and follow proven service and process methodologies to make sure even the most complex of solutions are delivered on time, on budget, and with minimal disruption.’’ She said.

Speaking on the company’s achievements, the CEO of ISN Cynthia Ige, a senior business leader with expertise in building businesses in a challenging and evolving industry said, the firm also received the ISO 9001:2008 (UKAS) certification for Quality Management.

“Through its Enterprise Quality Management Solutions (EQMS), the process of Certification to ISO 9001 was another Strategic milestone achieved. ISN staff dedication and commitment to the Company’s internal quality management system processes demonstrated assurance that we are capable of achieving set and stated Quality Objectives, delivering a service that meets customers’ needs and expectations.’’

On its product and services, Cynthia Ige (CEO), an accomplished professional with over 10-year experience explained:

We specialize in providing satellite, fixed and wireless, customized networks, web design and hosting, network infrastructure and software solutions.

We offer Connectivity Solutions ​

Our Superfast Broadband Internet offers you the best internet experience so you can enjoy guaranteed Superfast speeds to your network.

Managed IT Solutions

Our sound consulting practice helps CIOs and Technology leaders design and implement advanced solutions in IT governance, security, data management, applications, and compliance.

Managed Cloud Services​

We deliver world-class physical security and power availability, while we maintain infrastructure flexibility and growth capacity.

Cybersecurity

ISN is a market-leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions. We work with our clients in the areas of planning, building, and running successful cybersecurity programs.

Smart Buildings

Automated processes that automatically control the building’s operations including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting, security, and other systems. It uses sensors, actuators, and microchips, in order to collect data and manage it according to a business’ functions and services.

Unified Communications

We aim to integrate both real-time communication (messaging, voice, video, etc.) and asynchronous communication (email, fax, etc.) into one single interface, so that the user has access to all the tools on any device.

At ISN we understand that the service we provide is not just the Internet or ICT solutions but the after-sales support which goes beyond providing a service or solution and transcends into a partnership that is beneficial to our clients as well, this is who we are and our differentiating factor.

