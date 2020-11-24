IPAC dismisses purported national and rescheduled states elections

Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns on legal implications

By Chris Ochayi

The General Assembly of the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, has called on all states leaders to disregard all notices of the purported National and State elections scheduled from 30th November to 24th December 2020.

Rising from the General Assembly Council meeting, in Abuja, the leadership of IPAC, noted that conducting such elections would amount to illegality following the unanimous Judgment of the Court of Appeal, all the affected political parties in the eyes of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria were never deregistered.

The parties said, “It therefore follows that all actions carried out by the self-imposed Interim National executives of IPAC remain illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void; these group of persons are mere impersonators wanting to hijack IPAC for nefarious activities.”

This position was contained communiqué issued at the end of the General Assembly meeting and jointly signed by Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, ADC, Ag. President, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, LP, Ag. Vice President, Hon. Adekunle Rufai OmoAje , AA, Ag. Secretary General Elder Chuks Achusi, APGA, Ag. National Treasurer, respectively.

The Assembly also raised alarm over alleged plots by some organizations and individuals to perpetrate the dubious agenda to foist one party system in Nigeria.

To this ends, a 7-member Committee was set up to investigate the sources and veracity of the rumored plots and as well review causes of the severe tension rocking most of the parties and the general agitation and protests in the country.

Acting President of IPAC, Chief Ralph Nwosu said the members of the Committee include, Alhaji San Turaki as the chairman and Barr Kehinde Edu as Secretary. Other members are Chief Barr Emeka Igwe PDC, Barr Mrs Georgina Dakpokpo (YDP), one nominee each from PDP, APC, and SDP.

According to the communiqués issued at the end of the General Assembly Council Meeting, “Consequent upon the unanimous Judgment of the Court of Appeal, all the affected political parties in the eyes of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria were never deregistered.

“It therefore follows that all actions carried out by the self-imposed Interim National executives of IPAC remain illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void; these group of persons are mere impersonators wanting to hijack IPAC for nefarious activities.

“The judgment affirmed the subsistence of all State Executive members that were duly elected in the elections conducted by the 10th Assembly of the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria 4th November, 2019 to 25th November, 2019. As a result all elected members are mandated to remain in office and continue to discharge their official responsibilities without fear or favour and in accordance to IPAC’s code of conduct.

“On the issues raised by some states executives of IPAC concerning the purported National election of 12th November, 2020 and scheduled IPAC State elections from November 30th to December 24th, 2020.

“The position of the council remains to be on path of the law. We appeal to all states leaders to maintain peace and disregard all such notices, abuses and infringements on the IPAC Code of Conduct by individuals sponsored to subvert the rule of law and undermine the integrity of member parties.

“The council maintains that any appointments or elections conducted by these impostors led by acting Chairman of AAC, Leonard Nzenwa, remains illegal and unconstitutional and cautions that members who voluntarily choose to indulge them do so at their own risks.

“They will in addition investigate the sources and veracity of the rumored plots of some organizations and persons with the dubious agenda to foist one party system in Nigeria.

“While we may discountenance this conspiracy, the council cautions all party leaders to invest the effort in building their parties and/or developing working coalitions and collaborations that will continue to make their parties viable to thwart the ungodly works of any such conspirators.

“The Council resolved to hold a joint session national executive meeting and the first On-line/virtual conference of All IPAC states Chairmen and Secretaries and the National Council on Thursday between the hours of 1600 to 1800. The admin will set up the link and notify all participants with the appropriate codes.

“The Council will resolve various outstanding issues and communicate all the political party leaders latest on Monday 23rd November, 2020. “

