Investdata summit: Experts to focus on opportunities in Nigeria’s equity

Kindly Share This Story:

Investdata Consulting Limited has announced plans for its Invest 2021 Summit tagged “New Opportunities and New Paths To Profit,” aimed at helping investors navigate Nigeria’s troubled investment terrain.

In a statement last week InvestData said, “Our team of top-notch investment and economic analysts will take participants at the virtual event through various topics aimed at helping them discover opportunities for robust returns on investment by taking position early as the New Year 2021 opens.

Topics slated for discussion include “2020 Review and 2021 Stock Market Ride: Where to Shop for Profit in Any Market Condition,” by Alhaji Garba Kurfi, a chartered accountant, and stockbroker, who is MD/CEO, APT Securities & Funds Ltd.

Abdul-Rasheed Momoh, Head, Capital Market TRW Stockbrokers Ltd, will take participants through “Volatility: How to use Resistance and Support for Profitable Trading in 2021 and beyond;” while “2021 Budget and Oscillating Crude Oil Prices: Implication for the Nigerian Economy and Stock Market,” will be handled by Abiola Rasaq, of the CSCS Plc.

A statement by Investdata Consulting quoted Mr Ambrose Omordion , Chief Operating Officer, InvestData as assuring the public that while meeting and listening to these top equity traders and investment experts share their knowledge and expertise, participants will be armed “with information and tools needed to make money and become successful investors in 2021 and beyond.”

Kindly Share This Story: