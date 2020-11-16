Insecurity: Robbers, cultists, hoodlums take over in the absence of Police

Kindly Share This Story:

As robbers now mount road-blocks for smooth operation

In the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest which led to the withdrawal of the police, insecurity is at its height in the country as hoodlums and cultists take over.

Recall that most cities, particularly in the south of the country, have witnessed less policing in the last few weeks, heightening fears among citizens, and not even the intervention of Police high command and prominent citizens has led to any improvement in policing.

In Lagos, the streets are still devoid of police patrol, as commuters and motorists have become subjects of attacks by armed robbers, while cultists seized most parts of the city.

In addition to Lagos State, in Edo, Delta, Kwara, among others, Nigerians live in fear of being attacked either in their homes or on the streets.

Last Wednesday’s daylight robbery attack and hijack of a bullion van in Ajah area of Lagos State remain the climax of the prevailing state of insecurity in the city.

In that attack, the robbers succeeded in making away with cash, while also killing, at least, two persons in the process, including a policeman escorting the bullion van.

Vanguard gathered that workers and traders are attacked by robbers in the early hours of the day at bus stops, while they set roadblocks to rob motorists at night.

An eyewitness told Vanguard on Sunday that robbers now mount roadblocks around Shoprite in Sangotedo area of Lekki-Epe expressway to rob motorists, adding that they also killed a lady at a bus stop very close to the same spot early Wednesday morning.

