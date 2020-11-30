Insecurity: Institute of Security laments increasing gangsters in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

*Urges govt to address youths unemployment

By Evelyn Usman

The Federal Government has been urged to address violent crimes perpetrated by cultists and gangsters, with a view to ensuring a safer environment for Nigerians.

Speaking weekend, at the 13th International Security Conference and Investiture/ induction, organised by the Faculty of Environmental Science, University of Lagos, in collaboration with the Institute of Security, stakeholders on security called for an urgent need to address the worrisome dimension security had assumed before it overwhelmed everyone.

Director-General of the Institute of Security, Nigeria, Mr Adebayo Akinade, stated that the nation was sitting on a keg of gun powder ready to explode.

Akinade, a legal practitioner, said the scenario that played out in the hijacked #EndSARS protest would be a child’s play if government did not take urgent steps to address youths unemployment and restiveness.

Describing the conference themed ‘ Community Policing and Neighbourhood Protection: Balancing social security and Peace Education For Sustainable Development ‘, as apt, Akinade, explained that participants were drawn from the public and private security agencies, to brainstorm on the way forward on internal security.

He, therefore, called for the need to review the condition of service of security agents, by allowing personnel to work in their areas of specialisation, for better efficiency.

Attributing the menace of gangsters and cultism to societal decay, Akinade, noted that most youths had lost interest in formal education.

He, therefore, urged the government to review school curriculum at all levels to accommodate technical sections and trade learning.

Admonishing youths, he said, “ensure you make a mark in whosever you are doing in the society”.

To security agents, he said, “Ensure you make use of the knowledge and skill you have learnt from the institute. That way, there will be a tremendous change,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman, Police Community Relation Committee, Victoria Island, Lagos, Mr Mathew Ibadin, said the knowledge gained at the two -day conference would be put to use for a better society.

Ibadin, a security consultant and member of the Association of Industrial Security and safety operators of Nigeria, AISSON and the International Foundation for Protection Officer, IFPO, said, “With what I have learnt from the institute, I will be able to diversify into local and community intelligence as well as integrating into community policing. That way, Nigeria will have a robust intelligence platform because when we have local intelligence, most of the problems in the community will be solved”.

The occasion also witnessed his conferment as Fellow of the Institute of Security Nigeria, alongside the Assistant Inspector-Genera of Police. Zone II, AIG Ahmed Illyasu, Commissioner of Police Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Ebunoluwa Adelesi, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: