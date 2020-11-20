Insecurity: ActionAid Nigeria asks youth to reject instigations to violence

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

ActionaAid Nigeria, an NGO has challenged youths to always reject instigations from politicians to cause violent and pursue peace in the face of provocation.

Country Director, ActionAid, Mrs Ene Obi who gave the admonition Friday at the induction of 500 Youth Peace ambassadors in Doma Local Government Area of the Nasarawa state.

According to the country director, the youth camp organised in partnership with Global Peace Development and Beacon Youth Initiative was in pursuance of the “System and Structure Strengthening Approach against Radicalisation to Violent Extremism (SERVE II) being implemented in the state.

The SERVE II project she explained is supported by Global Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) adding that the youth camp brought together 500 youths from 12 communities across six LGAs with the aim of building their capacity in promoting intercultural and religious dialogue as part of the approaches to preventing conflicts and ensuring sustainable peace.

Ene Obi maintained that “Violent extremism thrives in the face of idleness and marginalization where many youths fall victims as extremist groups leverage on it to utilise their youthful strength to perpetrate evil and their selfish agenda.

“The Youth Peace Camp seeks to reduce this vulnerability by engaging young men and women in Nasarawa state in constructive dialogues and peace building activities through mentorship and teachings on mediation, intercultural communication, conflict management and peace building initiatives.”

The country director disclosed that apart from the youth camp, ActionAid is also training women and youths in various skills and assisting them with equipments to practice their vocation.

The Nasarawa state Governor Abdullahi Sule of said the organisation of the youth camp was in line with his administration trust of peace building among the youth.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Nehemiah Dandaura, the governor described the camp as a step in the right direction as the participants would be transformed to impact their communities positively.

On his part, Director of Global Peace Development, Mr Ebruke Esike said the camping was to stimulate capacity building of the youths on the maintaining of peace in their communities, in line with United Nations Security Council resolution 2250.

According to him, the youth would mentally prepared if supported, to drive the needed peace and development in the country.



