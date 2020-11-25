inq.Digital Nigeria wins NTITA awards for positive contributions to tech industry

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Cloud and Digital Service Provider, inq.Digital Nigeria Limited, has received Telecom Business of the Year and best Unified Communications Provider of the Year for its consistent contributions in the telecommunication sector.

The award which was organised by the Nigeria Information Technology & Telecom Awards powered by Instinct Wave UK, in partnership with Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, ATCON.

Chief Executive Officer, Instinct Wave, Akin Naphtal, said the choice of inq.Digital Nigeria was based on popular votes by members of the general public and members of the Information Technology community that have come to recognize the reputational capital of the company within the industry.

According to Akin, inq.Digital Nigeria’s footprint in the country is synonymous with technology and digital development with a consistently positive contribution to the development of the sector through the provision of unique cloud and digital solutions services.

In response to the awards, Managing Director inq.Digital Nigeria, Valentine Chime, appreciated the award and for recognizing the series of activities, roles, and the contribution of inq. Digital in the country’s sojourn in the technology and digital space.

Valentine stated that the organizers of Nigeria Technology and Telecom Awards have consistently provided quality information for the industry through various platforms such that the award programme has evolved to be an independent rating institution.

