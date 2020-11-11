Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Innovative financial institutions across Africa will, next week Thursday, be rewarded for their leadership contributions towards the growth of the banking sector at the 2020 Africa Banking Brands Awards.

The awards organised by Africa Brand Magazine holds at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, and will honour the majority of brands from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ghana.

The African Banking Brands Awards is a platform designed to celebrate leadership, innovation, and growth of banking brands in Africa.

According to the organisers, the award will honour banking and finance brands, payment solutions providers, their CEO’s, products and services and other personalities that have made a significant contribution to the growth of the industry over the years.

The Editor-in-Chief of Africa Brands Magazine, Desmond Esorougwe, while speaking on the survey that gave birth to the awardees, said it yielded over 5,000 banking and financial services brands covering over 100 best banking brands with the final coded data.

He said: “Our team calculated a score for each banking brand and created an index that takes into account the sample and population size of each country covered.

“The Best Banking Brands were further analyzed to ensure there is no duplication and no generic category rather than trading bank mentioned,” he stated.

Esorougwe also stated that the winners would have made outstanding contributions to the development of banking and financial services brands of the continent, the economic aspiration of its citizenry and the transformation of Africa’s image in the international market, while displaying high standards of good citizenship, social, and environmental responsibilities.

He said: “The Africa Banking Brands 2020 research represents the most comprehensive Banking Brands study in Africa. The consumer-led survey establishes Best Banking Brands preferences across the continent.

“The study is independently concluded by The Africa Brands Magazine, Geopoll, the leader in providing fast, high-quality research from emerging market with strategic analysis and insight and Fast Track Brand Communications & strategy-Africa premier Branding Advisory firm,” he said.

