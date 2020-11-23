Innovation: Wealth.ng’s personal Wealth Advisor to optimize investment service delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

Personal Finance Platform, Wealth.ng has announced the launch of a personal Wealth Advisor, ‘Ola,’ an AI-powered conversational investments chatbot developed to optimize Investment service delivery via WhatsApp.

According to the company, Ola aims to make it easy for Wealth.ng customers to invest and manage their portfolio easily via the social media.

It said users can chat with Ola through the dedicated WhatsApp Chatbot number or link.

It said: ” You can perform much all the Investment Services such as: Creating a Wealth.ng account, link your Wealth.ng account, browse investment products, Fund Cash Balance, Invest, View your Portfolio, View Market Summary, Check Order Status and ask Ola a question.

Artificial Intelligence-enabled chatbot solutions like Ola make it easy to interact with users by providing virtual assistance 24-7, just as a human.

It explained that WhatsApp allows its users to communicate using less data while protecting shared data conversations, media content, banking details among others. Ola also processes authenticated transactions via one-time-passwords, OTPs sent to users’ registered phone number or email.

The company’s Digital Marketing Manager, Ifeoluwa Apampa said that the decision to deploy the service is part of Wealth.ng’s strategy to deliver optimum customer experience through technology while also increasing the investment participation of customers by providing a scalable and efficient service for managing their investments and portfolios.

investment products such as Treasury Bills, Stocks, Bonds, Eurobonds, Agriculture and Wealth Cash and you can get all these done with your buddy Ola,” she explained.

She also added that prospective customers should have an account on the platform, and if you want to view your portfolio, you link your account with Ola.

