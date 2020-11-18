Ingressive for Good partners Facebook to empower African youths with digital skills

Kindly Share This Story:

Ingressive For Good has unveiled a digital skills training program in partnership with Facebook to help African youth leverage digital tools to move their brands and career forward.

The I4G Facebook program covers topics on brand storytelling, community building, advertising, audience discovery, and using digital tools (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.) to promote yourself and advance in your career.

The training is designed for those interested in developing their digital skills for personal or professional reasons. It includes African youths interested in a digital marketing, tech, or business career, self-employed, or anyone who wants to improve their digital understanding. The goal is to make sure that they are capable of thriving in a digital future

“At Ingressive for Good, our mission is to increase the earning power of African youth and one of I4G Program goals is to train 1 million individuals in tech and I think the Facebook Digital skills training was an amazing way to build on that goal. As we have always done, we would be providing support for the duration of the training and we are very thrilled to see the visible growth of participants strides after every training” Blessing Abeng, the Director of Communications said.

The online workshops are highly interactive live virtual events, that are fast-paced and hands-on providing the necessary tools and resources to further develop their digital skills.

Adaora Ikenze, Facebook’s Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa said “At Facebook, we believe in investing in people, technology and training programs, like our Boost with Facebook initiative, aimed at equipping young people and entrepreneurs for a digital age. Digital skills training has become vital in Nigeria as the economy becomes increasingly reliant on digital technologies. Through this partnership with Ingressive, we are delighted to witness hundreds of young Nigerians learn how to launch a business through a Facebook Page, connect with customers via Whatsapp, and tell their stories on Instagram.”

So far, almost 2000 African youth have been empowered with digital skills in over eight modules. The training has helped African youth in our network recognize the free apps and digital enablers they can use to promote their businesses. It has allowed them to see another side of social media and understand how to use it to its maximum potential.

The final I4G Facebook training session will be held on Wednesday (Nov 18 at 3 pm) focusing on the topic: Getting Creative with Your Mobile Phone and Using WhatsApp to Grow Your Brand.

Register here. Detailed statistics about the I4G Coursera program are available here.

