INEC: IPAC, CUPP, Ohanaeze, others hail Yakubu’s decision to step down ahead of NASS confirmation 

Various organisations have hailed the decision of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to step down after the expiration of his first term in office until his nomination for second term is confirmed by the Senate.

The groups who made their positions known in a joint statement on Monday include the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), the Arewa Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Youth Movement and the All Progressives Congress Youth Support Group.

The groups also urged the National Assembly to quickly reconvene and consider the confirmation of the INEC Chairman, stressing that his quick confirmation is also necessary so that he can pursue the ongoing electoral reforms to a logical conclusion.

The IPAC said the view that Yakubu’s timely and well-organised peaceful temporary transfer of power is a sign that he is a true democrat and he is ready for the job ahead.

“As critical stakeholders in the nation’s democracy and the country at large, we urge the Senate to reconvene as soon as possible to consider and confirm Yakubu’s fresh nomination for second term.

“This step is important in order to enable the commission’s chairman to quickly settle down for the daunting tasks ahead, starting from the conduct of bye-elections in some constituencies across the country,” the statement read.

The statement was signed by Leonard Nzenwa for IPAC, Kabiru Yusuf for the Arewa Youth Movement is led by Kabiru Yusuf. The Ohanaeze Youth Movement is led by Mazi Uche Nnadi; Chibuike OGB Coordinator APC Youth Support Groups.

The statement reads further, “it is our strong belief that Yakubu’s decision is constitutionally right.

“We also view his decision as a decent democratic behaviour that will ensure seamless running of the electoral commission pending his resumption for second term.”

It stated that some interested civil society organisations and political parties will in the days ahead host a thank you dinner in Yakubu’s honour.

VANGUARD

