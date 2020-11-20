INEC Chair: IPAC alleges plot to stop Senate from screening Yakubu for reappointment

Kindly Share This Story:

*Says planned action intended to embarrass Buhari, hijack electoral umpire

By Joseph Erunke

THE Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has alleged plot in some quarters to obtain a court order stopping the screening and subsequent confirmation of reappointment of Prof. Mahmood as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

IPAC said the alleged plan by some desperate politicians was aimed at embarrassing President Muhammadu Buhari, who had reappointed Mahmood for a second tenure following the remarkable achievement he recorded during his four-year tenure in the commission.

The group of Nigeria’s registered political parties, at a press conference, Friday, in Abuja, by its executive members, led by the President, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa alleged that the plot was being spearheaded by some politicians pretending to be loyal to the president.

“We have reached that time when patriots must jettison political party differences and stand for Nigeria,” he said, adding:”The vultures have gathered because some desperate elements have adjudged that the country is now a carcass deserving to be left as a meal to the vultures.”

The text of the press conference read in part:”Following the announcement of the reappointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for a second term in office as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC which received widespread support across party lines, little did we know that a few desperate politicians have conspired to yet again desecrate the temple of justice.

“We have uncovered a deadly plot to procure a midnight court order to destabilize the electoral stability of the country and throw the electoral body into leadership vacuum and challenges.

“As a body, IPAC was approached by persons within the government who wanted to sabotage the nomination in preference for another they believed would favour their ambitions. Those who approached us are those who claim to be Buhari in the day but obviously undermine him in the night.

“We refused because the stability of the electoral process and ongoing reforms by Prof. Yakubu are very promising and when fully implemented hold the key to unlocking our nations electoral challenges

“We, therefore, call on the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to personally investigate the processes filed in this case, the circumstances of the lightning speed processing and assignment of this case within minutes and order the transfer of this matter to any other judge of the Federal High Court as the events following the filing showed that the suit was guided to its present destination.

