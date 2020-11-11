Indiscipline: Lagos Police dismisses 10 personnel, demotes 18

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

In its bid to promote discipline and core values of policing in Lagos State, the Police Command has tried eighty-one (81) personnel for various criminal and disciplinary offences that were committed between October 2019 and October 2020, ranging from murder, discreditable conducts, excessive use of power, corrupt practices and negligence.

Ten personnel were dismissed while eighteen (18) of the men were reduced in ranks and twenty-nine (29) were awarded #10 naira major entries and warning letters accordingly.

Others were awarded extra fatigue while sixteen (16) of the men were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence.

The personnel that were tried in the orderly room proceedings conducted at various locations in Lagos State included forty-five (45) Inspectors, twenty-nine (29) and seven (7) Corporals.

Similarly, some senior officers of the command have been queried for various disciplinary offences and the queries are being processed at the Force Headquarters Abuja for necessary action and punishments.

According to the spokesperson Lagos state police command, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, “it is important to state that some of the affected personnel were attached to Lagos State Police Command while others were serving at various police formations within Lagos State.

“The trials were instituted based on a series of complaints/allegations levelled against them.

According to the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations, punishments are awarded according to the magnitude of offences committed by police personnel.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has deemed it necessary to inform the general public on the steps being taken by the command to sanitise its workforce in order to change the general perception that Lagos State Police Command and the entire police force, in particular, condone indiscipline and crimes.

The police boss wishes to reiterate that police personnel are held accountable for their actions and inactions.

He, therefore, appeals to the general public to report any misconduct of police personnel to appropriate authorities as such will be treated accordingly and justice will be done.

While CP Hakeem Odumosu charges officers and men of the command to be thorough and professional in their day-to-day activities, he assures them of reform and better standards in the police as being championed by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Muhammed Abubakar Adamu.

Vanguard News Nigeria

